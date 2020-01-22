WATCH | Miss SA Sasha-Lee moves into her new apartment and gets her ride

Leisure

By Kyle Zeeman - 22 January 2020
Miss SA has moved into her apartment.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

After being announced the new Miss SA last week, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has moved into her fancy Sandton apartment and got the keys to a sweet new ride.

Sasha-Lee inherited the title after Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe pageant last month.

She moved into a two-bedroom apartment at Central Square this week. Her pad comes with its own pool and a magnificent view of Joburg.

Sasha-Lee says she feels like a movie star.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Miss SA received a number of prizes, including dental, nail and beauty care.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
She also received insurance.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

The beauty queen also received a number of other prizes, including personal training, dental, nail and beauty care, hair extensions, sunglasses fragrances, shoes and insurance.

Sis was perhaps most excited to get the keys to a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet to use during her reign.

Sasha-Lee in her Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Sasha-Lee said in a statement: “I already feel like a movie star, both behind the wheel of my new car and also when I walk into my exquisitely designed and furnished Central Square Sandton apartment.”

