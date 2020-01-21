Work out like Michelle Obama with her music playlist

The former First Lady released a list of her favourite workout music on Instagram, to offer a "little inspiration" at a "time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to."

"To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?" Obama added.

The playlist comprises several upbeat tracks that will suit a fast-paced workout, ranging from rap and hip hop to R&B and AfroWave.

The list also features laidback songs to play near the end of your exercise session, such as Frank Ocean's Godspeed and Alicia Keys' Show Me Love.