Prince Harry rejoins Meghan and Archie in Canada: media reports

Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

The Daily Mail newspaper said he landed at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways flight 85 from London's Heathrow at about 7 pm local time.

It published a photo of him wearing a blue beanie and jeans with a backpack over his shoulders after slipping out a back staircase, escorted by security.

Sky News published footage of Harry descending the steps of an aircraft.

A waiting minivan on the tarmac took him to a connecting flight to Victoria, where he and his family spent the last two months.

The information could not be confirmed by AFP journalists who had staked out the Vancouver and Victoria airports. A videographer, however, saw two vehicles leaving the Victoria area mansion where the couple had been staying for the past two months.