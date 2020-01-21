Leisure

Lebo M hails 'inspiring' and 'authentic' Prince Harry

By Masego Seemela - 21 January 2020
Lebo M has applauded Prince Harry for his honesty about choosing to step back as a member of Britain's royal family.
Lebo M has applauded Prince Harry for his honesty about choosing to step back as a member of Britain's royal family.
Image: Via Lebo M's Instagram

South African composer Lebo M has applauded Prince Harry for being “inspiring and authentic” after he broke his silence on the reason behind his decision to step down as a royal.  

A week after news broke that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were stepping down from their royal duties, Harry broke his silence at an event in London for his African-based charity Sentebale on Sunday night.

“I can only imagine what you may have heard or read over the past few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me. As much as I can share. Not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry. The same person you’ve watched growing up over the last 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. I know I haven't always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

Harry said their hope was to continue serving the queen, the commonwealth and his military associations, but without public funding it was, unfortunately, going to be impossible.

Taken by Harry's bold move and words, Lebo shared a snap on Instagram saying the former Prince was authentic and inspiring.

View this post on Instagram

The authentic #harryandmeghan... inspiring !!!

A post shared by Lebo M (@thereallebo_m) on

Lebo was not the only celeb to applaud Harry for putting his family's needs first. Actress Zenande Mfenyana was also emotionally moved by his decision.

Another celeb who weighed in on Harry's bold move was celebrity chef Lesego Semenya, who blamed Harry and Meghan's decision on the media backlash.

“So some journo sat there and said to themselves: 'Meghan and Harry are quitting, mostly because of what my colleagues and I have done. So let me ask her estranged a**hole of a father for his opinion'. Smh”

Latest Videos

LEARNING CURVE | Self-taught East Cape designer making waves
South Africa’s agricultural machinery market underperformed in 2019

Most Read

X