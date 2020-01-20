Leisure

Local man trends after eating pets' biltong: #Awks

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 20 January 2020
One unfortunate man bought and accidentally ate biltong for pets.
Image: 123RF/wilddrago

Imagine craving your favourite snack and finding it's for pets as you nibble on it?

Well, one man's misfortune has taught many to read the packaging before they indulge.

@Shange033 trended on Twitter after he shared that he bought and ate biltong for pets, something he realised after eating two sticks.

The packaging shows it was bought from a Spar and reads “Sherwood pets biltong, not for human consumption”.

Tweeps poked fun at the post, with some saying “men are dogs”.

