Charlize Theron’s film wins a Screen Actors Guild award on the road to the Oscars

Charlize Theron is warming up for the Oscars next month in fine fashion, with her latest film, Bombshell, scooping an award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The film tells the true story of the sexual assault scandal that brought down head of Fox News Roger Ailes. Charlize is a producer of the film.

The awards, held on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, honoured the film with the Stanley Kramer Award.

The award, established in 2002, honours producers and films which have contributed to illumining and raising public awareness of important social issues.

Charlize was honoured to receive the award and took to social media to share how much the film meant to her.