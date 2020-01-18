Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi meets with the executive of UN Women

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi plans to use her platform to address the issues faced by women and children across the world.

Being on Miss Universe duty, and now living in a whole other country, Zozibini gave her fans an insight into what life as Miss Universe is like.

Zozi recently met with the UN's Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, to discuss her plans.

UN Women is the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

“Today I met the executive director of United Nations Women and her team. To say I am honoured would be an understatement.

“I sat down with them in a meeting and told them about my passion for women and children and how I want to use my platform as Miss Universe to shed light on social issues that affect women and children,” Zozi wrote of the experience.

The beauty queen also stated her intention to lend a helping hand however she can.

“I told them that I want to do everything in my power and capacity to help out wherever and however I can. To use my voice and role responsibly.”

Zozibini said she was excited to get to make a difference during her reign as Miss Universe.

“I am so excited for my year of reign, for the people I’m going to meet and for the honour of having the opportunity and privilege to impact some lives. Thank you Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Ambassador Jerry Matjila, team and UN Women for your time and for the incredible meeting. I am truly humbled.”