'The Rocky Horror Show' back on the SA stage

Surprisingly perhaps, the creative team abroad had never heard of Urbani, despite a successful international career, so he had to audition like everyone else. “And I was happy to do so,” he says. “I am pretty much in love with all aspects of this character. The make-up, the heels, the outrageousness and the comedy all appeal to me hugely. I still have to pinch myself sometimes to remind myself that I’m actually doing it for real in a brilliant production.”

Urbani says the role is challenging physically and vocally. “It’s demanding in that there are expectations of the actor to find his own way of playing this part while still paying homage to the immortal Tim Curry version.”

Rocky Horror “virgins” be warned. There’s a script for you, too, so don’t be alarmed when your neighbour unexpectedly starts shouting at the characters on stage. Google the call-outs if you really want to immerse yourself in the experience and look up the dress code while you’re at it. Think glam rock (sequins, feather boas, corsets and garters) or the more conservative “Brad and Janet” look.

Normington auditioned specifically for the role as the narrator, one that has traditionally been played by a man. “I wasn’t sure myself what they initially wanted but after reading and talking it through with the director, he made it clear that it was a simple interpretation of an academic, nonpartisan, observing the action with curiosity, all wrapped up in an RP (received pronunciation) accent,” she says.

In the UK, audience members shout out constantly. There is usually an actual script for them, but in SA audiences are a lot more restrained. The narrator is allowed to respond. “I’ve had a couple of fun moments, ” says Normington.

Khunou and Downing as Janet and Brad are a great match and their chemistry translates well on stage. And when it comes to her interaction with Rocky, played by Jarryd Nurden, Khunou produces the best onstage orgasm I’ve ever seen. She laughs when I comment on it.

“It’s my favourite scene. I have so much fun doing it. Rocky Horror is funny and entertaining but it is also rooted in truth. The audience experience the story through Brad and Janet’s eyes, so it makes sense to portray them in a manner that makes them relatable and real.”