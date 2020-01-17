Need a little gym motivation? Take a look at Connie Ferguson's fitness page

There is no denying veteran actress Connie Ferguson's talent and beauty, and while she may have hit a genetic jackpot, the hard work she puts into maintaining her healthy physique definitely pays off and inspires many to get active.

Connie took her fitness journey to a whole new level by creating her fitness Instagram page “iconniecfit”, where her fans can track her gym routine and fitness journey.

Many see the gym as plain hard work and have not bought into the idea that it can be fun, but her page's bio says the opposite: “Personal blog sharing my fitness journey with the hope of taking you along for the ride! Let the fun begin!”

From boxing, to running and skipping - here's some inspiration to get you active and shedding those extra kilos: