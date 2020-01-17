Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter

Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe has slammed the show's bosses for the way in which they handled news about its cancellation, revealing that many cast members learnt about the show being canned on Twitter.

Motlatsi, who plays Sechaba Moloi in the soapie, made a guest appearance on Metro FM on Friday morning, and expressed his feelings regarding the cancellation of the show.

"They could have done it gracefully. The majority of people, the actors, found out on Twitter. That is so distasteful. When a blogger founds out first that a show is going to be canned.

"For a show that has been there for 21 years, you would want to celebrate the artists. It leaves a bad taste that maybe the performers or the people who work there aren't good enough."

Motlatsi said the SABC had told them last year the show would not be cancelled, only for them to be hit with a bombshell a few months later.

News of the show's cancellation first surfaced in November, when a Sunday World source claimed the SABC has decided to pull the plug on the soapie because it was failing to attract advertisers due to low ratings.

Motlatsi called BS on the claim and said the show was doing well.

“There's no way you can tell me the show isn't getting any ad time. Maybe the reason behind canning the show is that they have a new show or they want to rebrand. That's all good and well but it felt sad the way it happened."

In an interview on Cape Talk in October, former Isidingo actor and chairperson of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, spoke about the conditions faced by actors in film and television.

He said actors worked in a “take-it-or-leave-it” environment, where they were made to feel disposable if they challenged “unjust” working contracts.

“This is the situation with all actors now. If you disagree or feel the terms of the contract should be negotiated further, there is no opportunity.”

In December, heartbroken Isidingo fans started an online petition, pleading with the SABC to not cut their favourite soapie and amassing more than 3,200 signatures.