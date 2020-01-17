KwaDwesi DJ brings romantic ballads to the people

PREMIUM

Gone are the days when old-school Bay R & fans had to sit and listen to the radio to pair their Sunday afternoons with their favourite music genre.



In the just five months since KwaDwesi DJ Chuma “Blendish the Selector” Kimberley, 33, took to the decks to serenade Port Elizabethans with romantic ballads at some of their favourite party spots, she has gathered a fan base bigger than she anticipated, she said...

