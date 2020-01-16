RECIPE | Roasted whole cauliflower with veg salad

MISO-ROASTED WHOLE CAULIFLOWER WITH VEG SALAD

Preparation and cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Cook's notes:

If you don't have space in your oven to cook a whole cauliflower, cut it into six wedges and lay them flat in a roasting pan, then reduce roasting time to 15 minutes.

You could also use six baby cauliflowers for individual serves.

White or shiro miso is sweeter and milder in taste than brown, red and black miso, making it perfect for dressings.

It is available from specialist Asian food stores and online from Faithful to Nature.

You can also use a mixture of soy sauce and rice wine vinegar as a substitute for the white miso paste.

Don't fancy using dry sherry? Use white wine instead.

Ingredients:

1.3kg whole cauliflower

1 cup (250ml) dry sherry

¼ cup (65g) white miso paste

¼ cup (60ml) pure maple syrup

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tbsp sesame seeds

For the veg salad:

3 tsp cashew nut butter (or use your favourite other nut butter, unsweetened)

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp mirin

2 tsp water

¼ tsp sesame oil

200g sugar snap peas, halved lengthways

170g asparagus, cut into 4cm lengths

400g baby carrots, trimmed, halved lengthways

12 radishes (300g), trimmed, scrubbed, halved

½ cup (75g) roasted cashews, coarsely chopped

Micro radish leaves or other micro leaves, to serve (optional)