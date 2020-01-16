Hair trends as claims that student 'sent home for having long braids'

This prompted outrage on social media, with many saying the unidentified school's code of conduct was “anti-black”.

This is not the first time schools in SA have been accused of targeting black pupils because of their natural hair, including afro and braids.

In 2016, Pretoria High School for Girls was thrust into the limelight after black students protested against being told to straighten their hair.

At that time, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the pupils at the school were victims of racism and that the school's hair policy was enforced without sensitivity.

The information was not verified as no further details of the school or girl in the picture were revealed.

Here is what tweeps had to say: