Sho Madjozi is on the BBC's list of big artists to watch out for in 2020

If winning at life was a person it would be Sho Madjozi, with the SA musician earmarked for huge things in 2020 by the BBC UK.

The star, who made the iconic international Vogue World 100 list of people to watch in 2019, kicked off this year with a spot on the prestigious BBC 1Xtra Hot for 2020 list.

It includes 15 artists from around the world who are tipped for big things this year.

Sis has been raking in awards and recognition worldwide for the past two years and the BBC said she was “bringing the sound of gqom to the masses”.