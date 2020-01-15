DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two

While the confusion about whether Zinhle and AKA are still a couple continues, the DJ has shared her love for the rapper and their daughter Kairo.

Wednesday was the first day back at school for many bundles of joy across SA, including for Kairo.

In videos shared on Kairo's Instagram Stories, which are managed by AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, AKA can be seen walking his daughter inside her classroom and giving her hugs as she's about to start her new day.

Right after the videos were shared, Lynn shared an adorable snap of the father and daughter together.

Though she couldn't be there in person, as she's on holiday in Mauritius with her friends, Zinhle declared her love for her “babies”, captioning a comment, “Love you two”.