DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two
While the confusion about whether Zinhle and AKA are still a couple continues, the DJ has shared her love for the rapper and their daughter Kairo.
Wednesday was the first day back at school for many bundles of joy across SA, including for Kairo.
In videos shared on Kairo's Instagram Stories, which are managed by AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, AKA can be seen walking his daughter inside her classroom and giving her hugs as she's about to start her new day.
Right after the videos were shared, Lynn shared an adorable snap of the father and daughter together.
Though she couldn't be there in person, as she's on holiday in Mauritius with her friends, Zinhle declared her love for her “babies”, captioning a comment, “Love you two”.
Zinhle and AKA became a trending topic over the weekend after City press reported that the pair had broken up.
According to the publication, the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year, because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”
Zinhle continues to be unfazed by the storm erupting on social media regarding her relationship and has been having a blast on holiday with her besties, Pearl Thusi, Thabs and Brandon.