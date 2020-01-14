Here's why Redi Tlhabi finds Harry and Meghan’s marriage 'boring and normal'

Media personality Redi Tlhabi has once again weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties, explaining that she found their marriage “boring and normal”.

Last week Redi defended the couple's decision on Twitter, telling followers Meghan was an example of women who were ditching everything and everyone they deemed toxic.

She recently returned to the platform to share her thoughts on marriage and explain why the pair had a very normal marriage.

Redi started her lengthy Twitter thread on the topic by claiming that if your partner can't dismiss the noise around the marriage, then maybe it's time to rethink some things.

She then examined Harry and Meghan's relationship and asked if their parent's marriages may have had a role in their decision.

“That's why I find Harry and Meghan's unity so boring and normal. In all of this, British press and royal fans not asking 'is there anything we did that drove Harry and Meghan to decide this life is not worth it?' Could the marriages around them (their parents) have influenced how they want to be married to each other?” she asked.