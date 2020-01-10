It's been rough, says Justin Bieber after revealing he has an incurable disease

Pop super star Justin Bieber announced Wednesday that he has Lyme disease.

In a post on Instagram, Bieber said he will address his struggle with the illness, which is contracted through a tick bite, in a YouTube documentary.

“It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” the entertainer, 25, wrote in the post's caption.

He called out critics who he says have been unfairly commenting on his looks by saying he looks like he is “on meth”.

“They failed to realise I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”