Joburg rated one of the world’s most vegan-friendly cities

Johannesburg has squeaked in to a top 10 list of the world’s most vegan-friendly cities, coming in at number 10.

The research, by UK-based travel company Hayes & Jarvis and based on data from TripAdvisor, aimed to identify the “world’s vegan capital” from the 50 most-visited cities in the world, according to what proportion of its restaurants are classified as vegan friendly.

It awards the “most vegan-friendly” title to Dublin, saying 21.2% of the Irish capital’s restaurants qualify.

That is followed by Phuket at number two (20.1%) and Amsterdam at three (19.8%).

The rest of the top 10 are London (19%), Venice (18.6%), Florence (18.4%), Orlando (17.3%), Athens (17.2%), New York (16.4%) and Johannesburg (15.5%).

A second ranking, however, looks at the quality of vegan options in a city — based on what proportion of restaurants have been rated 4.5 stars or above by TripAdvisor users.

That list looks rather different, with Shenzhen, China, coming in tops, with 91.2% of voters having scored its vegan restaurants highly.

Cancun, Mexico, comes in second with 85.2%.