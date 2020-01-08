Matric 2019: Celeb parents thrilled

Some of Mzansi's celebrity parents are basking in the sun after their offspring passed matric.

Businesswoman Carol Bouwer also celebrated her son Danté's major milestone.

"Danté we are proud of you my angel. You have been such an incredible gift and while we have done everything in our power to shield and protect you, we now give you the wings to go and study and equip yourself for a service led and fulfilling life ahead," Bouwer wrote on Instagram.

"May every dream be met with purpose and passion and may God hold you in His palm at all times. We love you so much. Well done and well done to the entire matriculating class. We are proud of every effort."

She later told Sowetan: "Congratulations to the class of 2019 and we wish them well as they go on to pursue their chosen fields of study.