Hold up! Kings of Dezemba, Maphorisa and Kabza, want to fill Sun Arena

If Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa were to host a live show at Sun Arena, would you go?

That won't be a far off thought as the kings of Dezemba are contemplating a concert in Tshwane.

The idea about the concertcrept in when Kabza shared a tweet about a possible conversation he had with Lawd Porry.

As the arena fits about 10,000 people, Kabza then posed a question to his followers on whether they should do it.