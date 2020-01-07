Hold up! Kings of Dezemba, Maphorisa and Kabza, want to fill Sun Arena
If Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa were to host a live show at Sun Arena, would you go?
That won't be a far off thought as the kings of Dezemba are contemplating a concert in Tshwane.
The idea about the concertcrept in when Kabza shared a tweet about a possible conversation he had with Lawd Porry.
As the arena fits about 10,000 people, Kabza then posed a question to his followers on whether they should do it.
Kabza: @djmaphorisa Let’s do Scorpion Kings’ Live ko SunArena in May ?— #ThePianoKing (@KabzaDeSmall_) January 4, 2020
Maphorisa: 10k people, Whoz in?
Should we do it? ? pic.twitter.com/AMNh1B6hOV
Taken by the idea and how much love they have been receiving from fans lately because of their contribution to Amapiano, Maphorisa reaffirmed that a concert would be in the works if people were for it.
“Whose supporting this movement? 'Scorpion Kings' are thinking of doing a live show with 10k people at Sun Arena should we do it?”
Scorpion Kings’ are thinking of doing a Live Show with 10k people at SunArena??♂️ should we do it? pic.twitter.com/0QMEw4g8I9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 4, 2020
Excited by the idea, fans flooded their mentions, giving the pair the thumbs up.
This will be the queue at Computicket. ?? pic.twitter.com/GyMwkQlO2z— Seshoka Edison Lekalakala. (@edisonneoza) January 4, 2020
Hamba no Maphorisa do it pic.twitter.com/1r67cfQGhB— #TownshipPoetry (@Juba_Da_Dove) January 4, 2020
Fill up the 94K FNB Stadium kuhle kunyiwe once ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ox8ydF5woh— Maseko ? (@deanjmaseko) January 4, 2020
What do you even mean ???? ???? We are yours Phori ! ❤????— Della Legodi (@della_legodi) January 4, 2020
This is your time to shine Madumane let's do it, let's cease the moment, net le sa re bolaya ka zaka ya tickey pic.twitter.com/8i1DMEUAAL— ?The Boy Is Focused? (@Neshaune_Kings) January 4, 2020