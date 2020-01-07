Leisure

Hold up! Kings of Dezemba, Maphorisa and Kabza, want to fill Sun Arena

By Masego Seemela - 07 January 2020
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are planning a concert at Sun Arena.
If Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa were to host a live show at Sun Arena, would you go?

That won't be a far off thought as the kings of Dezemba are contemplating a concert in Tshwane.

The idea about the concertcrept in when Kabza shared a tweet about a possible conversation he had with Lawd Porry.

As the arena fits about 10,000 people, Kabza then posed a question to his followers on whether they should do it.

Taken by the idea and how much love they have been receiving from fans lately because of their contribution to Amapiano, Maphorisa reaffirmed that a concert would be in the works if people were for it.

“Whose supporting this movement? 'Scorpion Kings' are thinking of doing a live show with 10k people at Sun Arena should we do it?”

Excited by the idea, fans flooded their mentions, giving the pair the thumbs up.

