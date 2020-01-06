Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on growing up in Soweto: I used to daydream about being somebody

She may be one of the most famous faces in SA, but former TV presenter Felicia Mabuza-Suttle used to sit at the gate of her family home as a young girl, daydreaming of being someone who would make a difference in the world.

The former host of The Felicia Show took to Instagram recently to reflect on her childhood in Soweto and how her home, as the first double-storey house in the area, was a “symbol of triumph over apartheid”.

She said growing up she always dreamed about becoming educated and making an impact in the world.

“I use to stand at that gate and daydream about getting an education, being somebody, and making a difference in the lives of others. Proud to say those dreams did come true.”

She used the opportunity to encourage youngsters to hold on to their dreams.

“To the little girl and boy growing up in those dusty streets of the townships and rural areas, do not give up on your dream. Remember, no-one and nothing should stop you from realising your dream. Zozibini Tunzi proved that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Dare to dream.” she added.