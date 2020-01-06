DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA

The DJ told Drum magazine that the couple are no longer hiding their romance, and are now focusing on being good parents to their daughter Kairo.

“We are at a point in our relationship where we do not care too much about what people think. All we are concerned about is creating an environment that’s great for our child and making sure her childhood is filled with beautiful memories with mommy and daddy.”

The Umlilo star has been criticised by some for taking AKA back after he cheated on her with media mogul Bonang Matheba.

Speaking to Enhle Mbali on Sincerely Yours last year, Zinhle said she had no regrets about the decision.

“I don’t rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It sounds pompous when I say I acquire the things I want, and I don’t rob myself of things that I will question later. If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile, and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance, because I don’t want to question myself four years later.”