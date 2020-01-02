Sho Madjozi: The hardest thing about losing someone is believing it

Sho Madjozi is finding it difficult to pick up the pieces after her younger sister, Makhananï Maganye's death.

Sho is still mourning the death of her little sister, who died in a car accident on December 17, 2019.

The star shared the difficulties of coming to terms with her sister's death on Twitter, saying she still couldn't believe that she was gone.

“You guys did not mention that the toughest thing after losing someone close to you is believing it. That the biggest effort will be spent suppressing the hope that there’s been a mistake, that the person is going to reappear somehow and that life will go back to normal.”

Now that her life has been turned upside down since the death of her sister, Sho said she needed to accept the situation as she couldn't do anything about it.

“We are so ridiculously optimistic as human beings. We always subconsciously hope for the best and that’s usually a good thing. But it doesn’t help in situations where you need to accept that the worst has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it.”