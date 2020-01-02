Sho Madjozi: The hardest thing about losing someone is believing it
Sho Madjozi is finding it difficult to pick up the pieces after her younger sister, Makhananï Maganye's death.
Sho is still mourning the death of her little sister, who died in a car accident on December 17, 2019.
The star shared the difficulties of coming to terms with her sister's death on Twitter, saying she still couldn't believe that she was gone.
“You guys did not mention that the toughest thing after losing someone close to you is believing it. That the biggest effort will be spent suppressing the hope that there’s been a mistake, that the person is going to reappear somehow and that life will go back to normal.”
Now that her life has been turned upside down since the death of her sister, Sho said she needed to accept the situation as she couldn't do anything about it.
“We are so ridiculously optimistic as human beings. We always subconsciously hope for the best and that’s usually a good thing. But it doesn’t help in situations where you need to accept that the worst has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
We are so ridiculously optimistic as human beings. We always subconsciously hope for the best and that’s usually a good thing. But it doesn’t help in situations where you need to accept that the worst has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it.— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) December 31, 2019
As every day came as a challenge, Sho said facing her sister's death was harder than she thought it would be.
“I don’t know how many times I will have to push this same rock up this same hill. Every day I think, okay I’ve accepted it, then I wake up the next day and it’s like I’m being introduced to the news all over again.”
With everyone in high spirits during the festive season, Sho reassured those going through heartache that they were not alone, as she was hurting as well.
“It’s especially hard going through something painful at this time of year because it looks like everyone else is celebrating and their lives are perfect. If you’re feeling like you’re the only one. You’re not. I’m hurting too.”
Though she took time off from performing since the news of her sister's death, Sho hit the Afropunk stage on December 30, giving partygoers a good time in honour of her sister's death.
“Like I said at Afropunk, it wouldn’t be impressive if our happiness came from not having hardship, the impressive thing is if we can somehow find happiness despite it.”
When I heard the news I wanted to stop doing everything (and I did). So much of what I do is to give her and mama a better life. So I didn’t see the point in carrying on. pic.twitter.com/QWwvhGN5Nk— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) December 29, 2019