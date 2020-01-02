Leisure

Inside the glam #KFCWedding

By Jessica Levitt - 02 January 2020
#Weddinggoals from Mzansi's favourite couple.
Image: Twitter/Dr Tumi

It was the wedding everyone was waiting for.

On December 31, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi had their dream day.

The couple's love story warmed hearts after a video of Mkansi proposing in a KFC at the Vaal went viral.

Soon enough, they had pledges and sponsors pouring in for their wedding.

Here's a look at their dreamy day.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi hit the headlines when Mkansi was filmed proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC. The takeaway chain vowed to make their wedding special and the couple finally had their fairytale day at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Johannesburg on December 31 2019.

Here's what else happened on the big day.

WATCH | KFC wedding makes SA swoon
