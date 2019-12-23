Podcast: Kelly Khumalo on taking back her power

In September, Kelly made headlines after City Press revealed that she was set to play the role of Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic.

It was later reported that she was no longer a part of the project but it was unclear whether she pulled out or was fired.

A source told the publication that producers were allegedly tired of her “diva tendencies”.

The singer, however, rubbished the claims and said the truth would come to light.

“I will not talk about the biopic but what I can say is that they can say whatever they want about me, they [producer] know the truth. Whatever they sweep under the rug will come to light!”

In a similar way, Kelly believes she doesn't owe anyone an explanation about her private life.

While they paraded their love to each other on social media, engaged couple, Kelly and Chad da Don silently called it quits after dating for close to a year.

The pair sparked breakup rumours in August when they deleted each other’s pictures from Instagram.

Although neither confirmed the break-up, Kelly affirmed that the song was not about Chad but all relationships where she had been undermined

“I am not here to talk about my love life. My song is not about any particular relationship but it is about all my previous relationships and being undermined by men.”