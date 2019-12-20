Zozibini Tunzi really is queen of the universe - she's gone to Mars until after Christmas

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has a great sense of humour. Her witty responses to random tweeps always give us life and a recent one takes the cake.

Since being crowned queen of the universe, millions of people worldwide have congratulated her via Twitter.

She's also had fans letting her in on the most random things that happen in their lives.

One tweep decided to let the queen know that his partner bought him AirPods.

She responded by asking: “Why are you abusing my handle? Super happy for you, but why?”