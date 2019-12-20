POLL | Which moment united SA the most in 2019?
The Springboks beating their English rivals to win the Rugby World Cup.
Sho Madjozi's viral song.
Trevor Noah filling up international stages.
Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe.
SA is a country full of great people and even greater moments and we had many moments to be proud of, to celebrate and to enjoy this year.
Some of these saw South Africans explode in a celebration of tears, cheers and dancing this year.
And most importantly, we also realised that we are truly strong together.
To top things off, there is a national wedding coming soon.
So out of all the best moments this year, which one would you say united SA the most?