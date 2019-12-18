Here are the celebs who dominated 2019

Sho Madjozi, Nomzamo Mbatha, AKA, DJ Black Coffee and Bonang flew the SA flag super high this year and gave new meaning to the term 'success by an African child'.

These five celebs dominated 2019 in their own right and left the people of Mzansi in awe of what they have achieved thus far.

BLACK COFFEE

If one were to ask who 2019 belonged to, many would say Black Coffee, who's been making all the right moves on these international streets.

Black Coffee has been making the right moves and solidifying his name EVERYWHERE.

Not only is he known by various American entertainment heavyweights, he is also known by and buddies with the one and only Drake.

To prove that the Black Coffee is a “goner”, he flexed on us with a dope song in September which he featured American singer Usher called La La La La La.

But wait, that was not the end, in October Coffee also teased fans with a young video on Instagram where he alluded that he was in the studio with former Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland.