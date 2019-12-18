Black Coffee on unity in the industry

DJ Black Coffee has called on the music industry to unite and work together.

The star led by example by including several stars on the line-up of his Music is King concert this year and said the industry can be very toxic.

“It is. fake is a terrible word but there is no real unity. My dream is to create a family out of this where we can call each other for collaborations.”

Black Coffee held a special dinner earlier this year for those he included on the show's line-up, so that the artists get to connect on a different level and build relationships.

“Imagine Oskido, like he is, and when I have real problems I call him. I would like to see that. Where we don't really know each other but you are able to say; 'Yo.'”

He said the time for small talk was over.

“If we want to do something we must do it. Next year we do another line up and slowly we become family and look after each other.”

To show just how serious he is taking this unity tip, the DJ added his former rival AKA on the line up.

He said the decision was an obvious one because of the rapper's talent.

“AKA is one of the most amazing live artists on this continent, so why not?”