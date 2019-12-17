RECIPE | Roast potatoes with a polenta crust & Parmesan
Serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 90 minutes
Ingredients:
About 1.5kg medium potatoes, peeled and halved
Sea salt
200g butter
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
3 sprigs rosemary
Freshly ground black pepper, to season
125ml (½ cup) polenta
100g grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- For crisp roast potatoes, you will need to boil them first. Add the halved and peeled potatoes to a large Le Creuset casserole, cover with cold water and add a generous pinch of salt. Simmer for 15 - 20 minutes until a knife goes through them easily but not so that they fall apart.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Drain the potatoes then season well and toss in polenta to coat.
- Heat the butter with the olive oil and bruised rosemary in a Le Creuset 30cm Signature Buffet Casserole. Add the potatoes, spooning over the hot butter to coat. Cover with a lid and gently shake the pan to further coat in butter.
- Sprinkle the remaining polenta over the potatoes and bake, uncovered, for 60 - 90 minutes, tossing every now and then to crisp evenly.
- Once golden and crisp, remove from the oven and drain. Serve immediately sprinkled with grated Parmesan.