Leisure

RECIPE | Roast potatoes with a polenta crust & Parmesan

By LE CREUSET - 17 December 2019
Roast potatoes with a polenta crust and Parmesan.
Roast potatoes with a polenta crust and Parmesan.
Image: Le Creuset

Serves: 6

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 90 minutes

Ingredients:

About 1.5kg medium potatoes, peeled and halved

Sea salt

200g butter

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

3 sprigs rosemary

Freshly ground black pepper, to season

125ml (½ cup) polenta

100g grated Parmesan cheese

Method:

  1. For crisp roast potatoes, you will need to boil them first. Add the halved and peeled potatoes to a large Le Creuset casserole, cover with cold water and add a generous pinch of salt. Simmer for 15 - 20 minutes until a knife goes through them easily but not so that they fall apart.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  3. Drain the potatoes then season well and toss in polenta to coat.
  4. Heat the butter with the olive oil and bruised rosemary in a Le Creuset 30cm Signature Buffet Casserole. Add the potatoes, spooning over the hot butter to coat. Cover with a lid and gently shake the pan to further coat in butter.
  5. Sprinkle the remaining polenta over the potatoes and bake, uncovered, for 60 - 90 minutes, tossing every now and then to crisp evenly.
  6. Once golden and crisp, remove from the oven and drain. Serve immediately sprinkled with grated Parmesan.

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Chris Holcroft in South Africa V2

Most Read

X