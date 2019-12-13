SA's next big winner? Five facts about Miss World hopeful Sasha-Lee Olivier
Will SA score a second victory on the international beauty pageant circuit? While Zozibini Tunzi was being crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, Sasha-Lee Olivier was getting set for her attempt at the Miss World title in London.
Olivier, who was the runner-up in the 2019 Miss SA pageant, will be one of 130 contestants taking to the stage for the Miss World final on December 14.
This trip to the UK is the first time the 27-year-old beauty queen has ventured beyond SA's borders.
Here are some other things you might not know about her:
1. SHE COULD BE SA'S LUCKY NUMBER FOUR
If she wins the pageant, Olivier will be the fourth South African to wear the Miss World crown. She'll be following in the footsteps of Rolene Strauss, Anneline Kriel and Penelope Coelen who won the title in 2014, 1974 and 1958 respectively.
2. SHE MADE HISTORY AT THE MISS SA PAGEANT
The 2019 edition of the Miss SA pageant promised to be the most diverse and inclusive yet.
For the first time, this year's Top 16 featured an openly queer contestant as well as a pair of plus-sized models, of which Olivier was one.
Controversy brewed on social media about whether these gorgeous ladies were curvy enough to be considered plus size or not.
To which, Olivier — who is a size 36 — responded that there was a difference between the modelling industry's definition of plus size, how models see themselves, and how the public sees them.
“I see myself as my size and I own that. I have never said that I was plus-size, but my industry labels me as such,” she told TimesLIVE.
Tunzi ultimately took the Miss SA title, but as the first runner-up Olivier was crowned Miss World South Africa and as such went on to represent our country at the Miss World pageant.
3. SHE'S A JOBURG GIRL AND LOVES CITY VIEWS
Born in Alberton, one of Olivier's more unusual hobbies includes climbing whichever tall buildings she can to take in views of the city at night.
She's also a fan of fishing, playing vintage video games and watching The Big Bang Theory.
4. SHE IS A RAPE SURVIVOR
Olivier was sexually abused by a close relative between the ages of seven and 11.
“I carried a deep sense of shame, believing for years that the constant attacks on me were my fault,” she says on the Miss SA website.
“I want men, women and children to know that they are not to blame for their abuse.”
This is the inspiration behind her #ItsNotYourFault campaign, which distributes rape comfort packs to those who have survived rape or sexual assault.
Each pack costs R120 and includes a selection of hygiene products, a teddy bear and a note reassuring the survivor that what happened to them was not their fault.
For more information or to make a donation, visit backabuddy.co.za
5. SHE'S A PROUD MEMBER OF THE BEYHIVE
Olivier admits to being a hardcore Beyoncé fan.
On the Miss SA website, she also says that you'll find tracks by Shekhinah, Nasty C and Coldplay on her playlists.
• The Miss World pageant will be broadcast at December 14 at 17:00 on SABC3