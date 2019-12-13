SA's next big winner? Five facts about Miss World hopeful Sasha-Lee Olivier

Will SA score a second victory on the international beauty pageant circuit? While Zozibini Tunzi was being crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, Sasha-Lee Olivier was getting set for her attempt at the Miss World title in London.

Olivier, who was the runner-up in the 2019 Miss SA pageant, will be one of 130 contestants taking to the stage for the Miss World final on December 14.

This trip to the UK is the first time the 27-year-old beauty queen has ventured beyond SA's borders.

Here are some other things you might not know about her:

1. SHE COULD BE SA'S LUCKY NUMBER FOUR

If she wins the pageant, Olivier will be the fourth South African to wear the Miss World crown. She'll be following in the footsteps of Rolene Strauss, Anneline Kriel and Penelope Coelen who won the title in 2014, 1974 and 1958 respectively.