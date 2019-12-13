Nothing says holiday like an Abba concert

Abba fans will be able to relive the band’s timeless classics at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre this festive season.

Centrestage’s 10-piece band promises a feel-good tribute to the super swinging Swedes from Stockholm, recreating all the thrills and excitement of a live Abba concert with the all-new tribute show, Absolutely Abba.

Absolutely Abba will be performed at the amphitheatre on Saturday December 28.

Along with impressive musical virtuosity of the band and the rollicking entertainment they embody, a distinguishing signature of the Centrestage approach is the authenticity with which the complex studio vocal arrangements of the Abba sound are recreated live on stage.

The evergreen Abba songbook of the 1970s has gained a new generation of fans who were not yet born in the band’s heyday, but who were introduced to their simple, nostalgic, catchy sing-along pop tunes through the Mama Mia and Here We Go Again movies.

New additions to the show, made popular again by the movies, include As Good As New, If it Wasn’t for the Nights, Our Last Summer and Hole in Your Soul.

Absolutely Abba also features beloved hits such as Waterloo, Super Trouper, Chiquitita, Fernando, SOS, Voulez-Vous, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Knowing Me Knowing You and Dancing Queen.

Songs such as Does Your Mother Know and Take A Chance on Me e make for popular lighter moments, contrasted by the big ballads such as The Winner Takes It All, Thank You for the Music and I Have A Dream.

Tara-Jane Stern and Caron Strydom front the band as Agnetha and Anni-Frid, with Heidi Jansen and Tarryn Light joining them on backing vocals, celebrity comedian Gino Fabbri on drums, Hugo Kleinhans on lead guitar and Wayne Kallis on acoustic, among other musicians.

Tickets at R160 a person (R140 a person for groups of eight or more) are available from Wendy on 082-661-6921 or through Computicket.