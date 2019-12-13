Natural porn killers: why do men screw up writing sex scenes?

I heaved a sigh of relief as the results of the 2019 Literary Review Bad Sex in Fiction awards were announced at London’s In and Out club past week.

It was a joint win for Didier Decoin and John Harvey (a teasing reference to the Booker Prize judges’ inability to pick a single winner), who had offended equally in penning “the year’s most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description in an otherwise good novel”.

This meant neither of the women on the six-strong shortlist were saddled with the prize.

I had skin in the game, as I’d given one of the novels — Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls — a rave review, on the grounds her sex writing was witty, wise and true-to-life.

It would have been embarrassing for me, a supposed expert in erotic lit (I’ve edited two sex-themed literary magazines), if Gilbert had won.

The statistics were on my side: in the past 26 years only three women have carried off the Bad Sex trophy. Women are not only better sex writers than men, they’re also far less likely to write a saucy stinker.

There’s a reason the My Dad Wrote a Porno podcast (in which Jamie Morton reads from his father’s unpublished erotic manuscript) doesn’t have a mom counterpart.

There’s not a woman alive who could, or would, pen the sentence: “Her nipples hardened with her feeling and they were now as large as the three-inch rivulets which had held the hull of the fateful Titanic together.”

When I was editing the Erotic Review, I received many such manuscripts in the post. There was astronaut Roland who “eased his spaceship into neutral before asking his cyborg lover to manipulate his joystick”, and the woman who was so turned on that “her bottom was insane with orgasm”.

It was easier to get female writers to pen short stories for my magazines. They would happily write a tale that was sensual and beautifully phrased.

But when I asked male authors, they would tell me the only sex scenes they could write were awkward, embarrassing or comic failures. There are, of course, exceptions. Hanif Kureishi wrote a brilliant story for The Amorist, and has been honest and sensual about sex in all his work. Andrew Davies (the dramatist and novelist who put the sex into Pride and Prejudice) is equally candid. But, on the whole, male British writers are the bards of sexual inhibition.

Just think of every Richard Curtis hero you’ve every watched on the big screen, or David Nicholls’s protagonists. But at least Curtis and Nicholls know they major in shame and clunkiness. Most male nominees for the Bad Sex Awards over the years have no such self-awareness.

Tom Wolfe made everyone cringe at this extract from Back to Blood: “Now his big generative jockey was inside her pelvic saddle, riding, riding, riding, and she was eagerly swallowing it swallowing it swallowing it with the saddle’s own lips and maw.” No woman I know has come close to this level of unadulterated ickiness — not even EL James in Fifty Shades of Grey, when she had her heroine, Anastasia Steele, describe giving oral pleasure as “a Christian-Grey-flavoured Popsicle”.

In fairness, while no-one could say the Fifty Shades trilogy were literary masterpieces, James’s writing does have a genuine erotic frisson — the reader senses the sex comes from the writer’s own deeply cherished fantasies.

Previous to the 20th century, the most renowned erotic fiction writers were male, but that’s because the social penalties for women who dared to do the same would have rendered their manuscripts unprintable.

That doesn’t mean the impulse wasn’t there. Edith Wharton left behind a sexually explicit short story that’s every bit as racy as anything published today. And women authors are the virtuosos of erotic literature in terms of 20th- and 21st-century writing.

The Story of O by Pauline Reage (pen name for Anne Desclos) and Anaïs Nin’s short stories remain the most consistently admired of erotic stories, while modern writers such as Sarah Hall, Monique Roffey and Eimear McBride lead the way in terms of contemporary sex writing. Lisa Taddeo’s recent non-fiction work, Three Women, reads like a novel and has been devoured for its intense insights on female desire. All that’s without looking back to the 1970s and 1980s bonkbuster genre, dominated by Jilly Cooper, Judith Krantz and Shirley Conran — books that gave many women, and men, of my generation their sex education.

All these writers, whether literary or mass market, knew how to boost libido, not sap it. It’s safe to say you’d never catch one of them writing a sex scene that cited a “generative jockey”. — © Telegraph Media Group Ltd