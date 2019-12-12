Leisure

WATCH | Connie Ferguson's tiktok dance moves are on steroids

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 12 December 2019
Businesswoman Connie Ferguson is classy and health-conscious, but remains young at heart.
Businesswoman Connie Ferguson is classy and health-conscious, but remains young at heart.
Image: Instagram/Ferguson Films

Connie Ferguson, who is known as a fitness guru and beast in the gym, posted a beautiful video on Instagram of her dancing with her daughters, Sedi and Ali. It will melt your heart.

“When your girls are your best friends! Eish! Decided to revisit this #tiktok choreography but ku rough! When we go slow I’m perfect! But as soon as we pick up the pace. Thank you for keeping the child in me alive!” she wrote.

During her leisure time Connie always spends time with her daughters and never gets bored, because they always keep the child in her alive.

If your mom is cool, why not try her moves and enjoy each other's company.

Cava the video:

Latest Videos

Business Day TV: Why inflation has moderated to an almost nine-year low
Business Day TV: How some quick wins could jump-start the economy

Most Read

X