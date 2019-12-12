'Take away his brushes': Fans not impressed by Rasta’s Neyi Zimu portrait
As mourners gathered to pay their final respects to gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu, funeral painter Rasta again grabbed attention on social media.
Family, friends and fans gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries church in Rispark, Johannesburg, on Wednesday for the star's funeral service.
Neyi died on December 4 at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Dr Tumi and Rebecca Malope were among those who took to the stage to pay tribute to Zimu.
Members of the EFF leadership, including Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Godrich Gardee were also in attendance.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema,— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 11, 2019
DP @FloydShivambu and SG @GardeeGodrich at Pastor #NeyiZumi funeral service to pay respects to a man who ministered greatest to the EFF for many years. #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/umQIZxk3PY
As pictures from the funeral filled social media timelines, snaps of Rasta painting a portrait of Zimu soon dominated.
Some social media users said it did not resemble Zimu, while others begged someone to take Rasta's brushes away.
Here are some of the reactions:
#NeyiZimu Rasta at it again ? somebody please take the brushes ? pic.twitter.com/IbUOIx0YGo— Nicolas Manyike (@NicolasManyike) December 11, 2019
I guess Rasta draws the inner person. The soul ???♀️— RAKGADI ✨?? (@KeLeb0gang) December 11, 2019
Rest In Peace #NeyiZimu ? pic.twitter.com/OKkYCSruV5
Guess who's at the #NeyiZimu's funeral... The Rasta we know and appreciate... He said he started the Portrait of #NeyiZimu yesterday... He's doing the final touch up the funeral service gets underway... pic.twitter.com/zckEQoxv0k— Moagi The Great (@Chris_Moagi) December 11, 2019
Rasta should be in prison ??— Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) December 11, 2019
#NeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/OLkTgnyohc
it is late to take Rasta to drawing school?— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) December 11, 2019
#NeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/P91ympw2pL
Bit work of Rasta must not Crossover to 2020 haa #NeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/rV3hmcH3Xb— Mayana the Gershom (@Mayana_Twala) December 11, 2019
#NeyiZimu #ripneyzimu— #Zozitunziismyqueen (@Josephamndlovu) December 11, 2019
Can someone plse stop Rasta. I mean now its too much and it is a funeral. Can he just pray and give flowers to the family instead of this???? pic.twitter.com/L60XDzIWcJ
But Rasta will never get it right. The guy is apparently #NeyiZimu— WendyM (@Wendy_Mothata) December 11, 2019
#RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/fXT6cCVQMF