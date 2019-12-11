Which supermarket's Christmas pud is the best buy for your festive feast?

As with all our tastings, this was a blind taste test, meaning the mince pies were stripped of their packaging, numbered and presented to the judges with no reference to the brand.

As the puddings weren't all the same, they were judged individually and awarded a score out of 10.

An auditor oversaw the entire process and tallied up the judges' score sheets.

THE RESULTS

PICK N PAY

Luxury Christmas Pudding

Price: 900g for R249.99

Rating: 6/10

What the judges said:

Chef Mulry: Citrus flavour but quite stodgy, although nice taste.

Chef Flatscher: A good-looking pudding.

Chef Adonis: Tasty, a bit mushy but good flavour. Nice orange flavour. Juicy.

WOOLWORTHS

Christmas Brandy Fruit Pudding

Price: 900g for R199.99

Rating: 5.5/10

What the judges said: