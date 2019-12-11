Leisure

Rasta sets the record straight over 'fake' painting of Zozibini Tunzi

By Kyle Zeeman - 11 December 2019
Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe victory led to tributes from across the nation.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

While the nation was busy celebrating Zozibini Tunzi winning the Miss Universe pageant, some social media users were in a spin over a painting allegedly crafted by infamous funeral artist Lebani Sirenje, better known as Rasta.

Zozi beat 90 other women to the Miss Universe title, leading to a flood of congratulations from across Mzansi, including the president.

Rasta has shocked and surprised the nation over the years with his artworks - but this week the internet was truly in meltdown mode when a picture of him holding a portrait of a woman resembling Zozi went viral.

Soon the trends list was flooded with pictures of Rasta and the painting - and gatvol fans telling him where to get off.

However, it soon emerged that the picture had been Photoshopped.

A few tell-tale signs made it obvious. For one, the edges are not aligned. More importantly, the painting is clearly of singer Grace Jones.

Even Rasta himself (or at least a Twitter account in his name) shared a snap of the real and Photoshopped images.

The photo on the left is false. It's [a] Photoshop [image] of the one on [the] right. Please retweet for awareness,” he wrote.

