Halala! Charlize Theron nominated for a Golden Globe

SA stays winning in the international arena, with Charlize Theron scooping a prestigious Golden Globe nomination.

Charlize was nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category for her role in Bombshell.

She plays a news anchor in the movie, which centres on female Fox News employees' allegations against CEO Roger Ailes.

The SA-born actress will be up against Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson.

Margot Robbie was also nominated in the category for her role in the film.

Charlize, one of the movie's producers, shared her gratitude on Twitter: “As a producer on Bombshell, I feel extra grateful about my and Margot’s nominations today. We fought to get this movie made because we thought now more than ever this was an important story to tell. Thank you so much to the HFPA Golden Globes.”