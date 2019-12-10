Beyoncé opens up about multiple miscarriages

She is one of the most private celebs in the world, but Beyoncé has finally opened up about the pain of having multiple miscarriages.

The star is mom to three beautiful children and, in a recent interview with Elle magazine, spoke about motherhood.

She told the publication that her idea of success was vastly different to what it was a few years ago, and that the pain of miscarrying had taught her how to mother.

“I learnt that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”

She said things quickly changed when she had her daughter, Blue.

“Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”