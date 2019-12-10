Beyoncé opens up about multiple miscarriages
She is one of the most private celebs in the world, but Beyoncé has finally opened up about the pain of having multiple miscarriages.
The star is mom to three beautiful children and, in a recent interview with Elle magazine, spoke about motherhood.
She told the publication that her idea of success was vastly different to what it was a few years ago, and that the pain of miscarrying had taught her how to mother.
“I learnt that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”
She said things quickly changed when she had her daughter, Blue.
“Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”
Bey said that after a difficult pregnancy with Blue, she took a year off to focus on her health.
Bey's husband, Jay-Z, first hinted at the couple suffering a miscarriage in his song, Glory.
Bey also touched on it in a documentary about her, Life Is But a Dream, in which she described a song she wrote about the incident as the saddest song she had ever written.
The lyrics read: “I guess love just wasn't enough for us to survive. I swear, I tried. You took the life right out of me. I'm so unlucky. I can't breathe. I'm longing for your heartbeat.”
According to GlobalGrind, Beyoncé spoke candidly in the documentary about losing a baby.
“I flew back to New York to get my check up — and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat.
“I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I've ever written in my life.”