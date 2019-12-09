'Thank you for reaffirming our beauty': The world reacts to Zozibini Tunzi's win
By 8am on Monday, more than 1.8 million people globally had tweeted about Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.
Zozibini stole many hearts during the pageant. People praised her poise and wit on issues including climate change, beauty and women empowerment.
Her confidence and advocacy for natural beauty also had the crowds cheering for her.
Of her hair, she said: “I came into this competition with my natural hair as a symbol of my firm belief in fair representation. I hope I have inspired people to insert themselves in spaces where they feel that people like them don't belong.”
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
is there anything sweeter than witnessing your child achieve? my god. i cry for how incredibly proud her parents must be! can that amount of joy & pride even fit in the universe?— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) December 9, 2019
To see how women all over the world are celebrating this win is truly amazing. Thank you Zozi for reaffirming what we women have always know we beautiful just the way we are and we never gonna allow anyone to dim our light ever again. #MissUniverse2019 #MissSA #ZozibiniTunzi— Refi? (@RefilweMpa) December 9, 2019
#ZozibiniTunzi knows and understands what she's here for ??. Girl is going to change the world. Congratulations Queen??We are proud ❤️??#MissUniverse2019— Les! (@Sedz_Mo) December 9, 2019
Dear daughters of Africa, today the Queen of the universe looks like you. #ZozibiniTunzi ?? ?#MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/WzXHQA6ApT— Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) December 9, 2019
This kind of Universe.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) December 9, 2019
To exist in it.
To occupy its space.
To wear it’s crown.
Shine Zozibini Shine.
Shine South Africa Shine ?? #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/82o5Ghap9u
SHE WON!!!!!!!! #MissUniverse2019 #zoziformissuniverse#ZozibiniTunzi #MissUniverseSouthAfrica @zozitunzi ??????????????? ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/qbNWz3FjJo— Mohale Motaung ? (@mohale_motaung) December 9, 2019
Miss Universe 2019 says we must lead and take up space. Who are we to defy the Queen of the Universe?— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) December 9, 2019
?❤️?? #ZozibiniTunzi
#MissUniverse2019 what a year ita been for SA! #ZozibiniTunzi just put the icing on top. So proud of this lady. Breaking norms, stereotypes and going above and beyond any expectations. pic.twitter.com/b7MDiAQKXn— Becoming a Psychologist (@ThaboT_style) December 9, 2019
South Ahh ??— Tsotsi No.1 ® (@tsholo_vision) December 9, 2019
????????????#ZozibiniTunzi #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/KeCSaMUrTS
We won!!! ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) December 9, 2019
Congratulations @zozitunzi ✨??#MissUniverse2019 ?? pic.twitter.com/LTVt8U1Qrz
Wear your crown with dignity black child, Well done & CONGRATULATIONS South Africa. We have the potential in all good things to succeed. Rid our country of evil doers; This country can achieve again. #ZozibiniTunzi #SouthAfrica #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/OPGUtQXSC2— Dr Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 9, 2019
Brown skinned girl ❤️— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) December 9, 2019
An African child?????????????????????????????????@zozitunzi #MissUniverse2019 pic.twitter.com/xkAls7z3kL