IN SNAPS | SA celebs do the decade challenge

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 09 December 2019
AKA participate in the decade challenge by posting pics of himself 10 years ago and now.
Image: AKA via Twitter.

The new craze trending on the internet is the decade challenge, and it has seen some of Mzansi's celebs taking a trip down memory lane.

The decade challenge started trending  again this week with people sharing pictures of themselves at the start of the decade and the end of the decade.

Some of those who participated are rapper AKA, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie and TV personality Bontle Modiselle.

Check out what a difference a decade can make for these SA celebs:

AKA:

Cassper Nyovest:

Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema:

Pearl Modiadie:

Bontle Modiselle:

Terry Pheto:

Thula Sindi and Terry Pheto:

Boity:

Mablerh:

