Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' message to Zozibini Tunzi

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has joined the rest of the nation in celebrating newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Zozibini took the title at a glitzy awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. She beat 90 women to scoop the coveted title.

Demi-Leigh, who won the crown in 2017, shared her excitement on social media, welcoming Zozibini to the “sisterhood”.

“South Africa, She did it! Congratulations Zozibini, what a woman you are! Ps: I have a NYC to-do list for you.”