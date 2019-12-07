On my darkest days he was on repeat: Hulisani Ravele distraught about Neyi Zimu’s death

TV presenter and former YoTV star Hulisani Ravele was left distraught by the death of Neyi Zimu this week, revealing how the singer's music helped her through her darkest days.

The musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, confirmed he had undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

Hulisani joined hundreds of mourners who flooded social media with messages of tribute for Neyi.

She shared a video of a prayer session for Neyi two weeks ago, and said the singer had touched so many lives.