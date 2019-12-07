Leisure

On my darkest days he was on repeat: Hulisani Ravele distraught about Neyi Zimu’s death

By Kyle Zeeman - 07 December 2019
Hulisani Ravele loved Neyi's music, and said she has never cried so much about the passing of someone she did not know personally.
TV presenter and former YoTV star Hulisani Ravele was left distraught by the death of Neyi Zimu this week, revealing how the singer's music helped her through her darkest days.

The musician died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media last month, Neyi's wife, Nelizisiwe, confirmed he had  undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

Hulisani joined hundreds of mourners who flooded social media with messages of tribute for Neyi.

She shared a video of a prayer session for Neyi two weeks ago, and said the singer had touched so many lives.

She also shared what his music meant to her personally, telling a follower that she has never cried so much about the death of someone she didn't know personally.

She said in times of despair she would put on his music, and it was if he was sitting with her.

“I’ve never cried so much over the loss of someone I didn’t know on a personal level. On the darkest days, he was on repeat, it was as if he himself sat in that darkness with me and ministered to me that there would be better days, and they came,” she wrote.

There were also touching tributes from EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Reverend Benjamin Dube.

Mbuyiseni said the Vaal had lost a giant and SA a musical titan, while Benjamin said Neyi's death had left him speechless.

Others in the gospel fraternity also paid tribute.

