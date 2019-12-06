‘Radio Raps’ brings his hilarity to Bay

Legendary storyteller and funnyman Jonathan “vanaf die Oos-Rand” — or Radio Raps as he is better known — is coming to the Boardwalk on December 20 and 21.

This popular comedian, who first became known on the local entertainment scene when online radio station Radio Raps posted some of his original material on YouTube, gaining more than three million views in the process, is ready to crack up fans at the amphitheatre with his new show.

In Lang Storie Kort, the joker addresses the fact that life is short but that living it is the longest thing you’ll ever do.

In his laugh-a-minute style, Radio Raps speaks about how we can relax about the seriousness of life and also points out important aspects of life we often overlook.

The young comedian has become popular only because he is funny but because he uses his sense of humour to lightly address some of the more serious, relevant life issues faced by people daily.

He has also become known for the way he encourages open-mindedness, inspiring his fans, creating social awareness and changing perspectives.

Tickets cost R150 and the shows start at 8pm.