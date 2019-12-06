PE artists up for gongs at Eastern Cape Music Awards

“This year we are going bigger than before. We have an amazing lineup that will be representing the best in Eastern Cape entertainment,” Godlo said.

Jelariko, real name Sonwabile Jela, is a PE hip hop artist from KwaDwesi who has been nominated in five categories.

He is also one of the acts performing on the night.

Jelariko started his music journey in primary school and has been writing lyrics ever since.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Steve Kekana and Dj SK.

This is not the first time the muso has been nominated at the Ecmas. In 2018, Jelariko received five nominations.

“I lost my mother when I was four years old and I never met my father. I am also living with albinism.

“I write music that tells true stories that people can relate to.

“This nomination means so much to me. I hope that it will boost my fan base, and make my music known to more people,” Jelariko said.

Malibongwe Cukula, stage name Ninkiza, is a musician from PE who started his career in gospel but has since branched into Afro-soul music.

Ninkiza scored his first nomination for Best Newcomer for his single Imvula Ezayo.