PE artists up for gongs at Eastern Cape Music Awards
The 4th Annual Eastern Cape Music Awards (Ecmas) will be taking place in East London on Saturday and a number of talented musos from the Bay are in the running for awards.
Port Elizabeth musicians Jelariko, Ninkiza and Joliza have been nominated in five categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Newcomer.
The awards have been the premier platform to showcase and celebrate musical talents from the Eastern Cape since 2015.
The performance lineup boasts some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Dr Tumi, Khanyisa, Ntando and Malibongwe Gcwabe, among others.
Well-known talent scout and Ecmas founder Koko Godlo has expressed pride in the 2019 awards ceremony.
“This year we are going bigger than before. We have an amazing lineup that will be representing the best in Eastern Cape entertainment,” Godlo said.
Jelariko, real name Sonwabile Jela, is a PE hip hop artist from KwaDwesi who has been nominated in five categories.
He is also one of the acts performing on the night.
Jelariko started his music journey in primary school and has been writing lyrics ever since.
He has shared the stage with the likes of Steve Kekana and Dj SK.
This is not the first time the muso has been nominated at the Ecmas. In 2018, Jelariko received five nominations.
“I lost my mother when I was four years old and I never met my father. I am also living with albinism.
“I write music that tells true stories that people can relate to.
“This nomination means so much to me. I hope that it will boost my fan base, and make my music known to more people,” Jelariko said.
Malibongwe Cukula, stage name Ninkiza, is a musician from PE who started his career in gospel but has since branched into Afro-soul music.
Ninkiza scored his first nomination for Best Newcomer for his single Imvula Ezayo.
“I started my music career by singing gospel and singing backup for big names.
“I want people to see more positivity around them. This nomination is the beginning of great things for me,” Ninkiza said.
Joliza Magayiyana is a traditional singer from Walmer township, and has been nominated for Best Newcomer for his song Amandla, featuring Phila Madlingozi.
Joliza has been pushing his unique style of music, which combines elements of soul and traditional music, since 2005.
“I want to represent my culture through my music.
“I have been part of the Ibhayi Live events in PE and I have shared the stage with the likes of Ami Faku and Ntsika.
“I am also currently working on my first album which will be released in 2020,” Joliza said.
Tickets for the event are available at Computicket.