Leisure

Veteran actor John Kani looks dapper on the cover of GQ & tweeps love it

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 03 December 2019
John Kani was a recipient of the Men of the Year award.
John Kani was a recipient of the Men of the Year award.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kabelo Mokoena

Twitter is loving veteran actor and cultural activist John Kani as one of the three cover stars for GQ SA magazine.

The actor was also one of the recipients of the Men of the Year award and was celebrated alongside rapper Nasty C and Tristan du Plessis, who won in the musician and designer of the year categories, respectively.

The ceremony was held on Sunday at Johannesburg's Houghton Hotel.

Kani shared the news on Twitter on Monday, much to the delight of his followers, who could not help but love his clean look and congratulate him for the well-deserved recognition.

Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:

Magazine editor Nkosiyati Khumalo said of the winners and awards ceremony: “South Africans habitually dominate every field they touch. With that in mind, we thought the time was right to create a new celebration, right here at home, to honour the achievements of the men and women who define our culture today and who propel us forward.”

Latest Videos

SA reacts to Anele Hoyana's murder
Sheep Shearing Demonstration with World Champion Mayenzeke Shweni

Most Read

X