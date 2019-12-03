'He will not be forgotten'- theatre to officially be named after Dumi Masilela next week

A year and a half after it was announced that the Germiston Theatre in Ekurhuleni would be renamed in honour of the late actor Dumi Masilela, the official name change ceremony will take place next week.

The Rhythm City star, who was killed in August 2017, was born and raised in the area.

The news was announced on Twitter by Mzwandile Masina, executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni and ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson.