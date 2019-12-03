Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail'
DJ Black Coffee found himself top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after Mzansi weighed in on his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali.
Enhle confirmed the pair's separation in a social media video last month, after the divorce was detailed in a court application filed by her. In the video, Enhle said it had been “a very rough year” and asked for privacy.
Black Coffee spoke about the divorce in an interview with City Press recently and said the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.
“In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.
Black Coffee's comments and reports of his alleged infidelity had social media in a huff.
Users flocked to Twitter to slam the DJ for “breaking up through e-mail” and offered prayers for Enhle.
However, some defended the star, saying he was a musician and his music was the only thing fans should concern themselves with.
#blackcoffee the arrogance!!! I hope she finds strength in this...Wows!!! What happens when you can't pay anymore u know when the ATM runs dry? What will you be to yo kids without ca-ching!!! #Enhle pic.twitter.com/JkaOmjV1nB— Ms Vee (@queenvee211) December 3, 2019
Imagine, being married to someone and spending 10 years of your life with them, only for them to break up with you via email tell you to move out with the kids ? yhuuu amadoda ?? sembi #BLACKCOFFEE https://t.co/hLiIZ6qHXL— Thandeka Mncube ? Azania ?Isaiah 60:22? (@iam_Ndoni) December 3, 2019
#enhle : babes don’t dare play with our marriage we have kids cz I will divorce you. #BLACKCOFFEE : ?? pic.twitter.com/f2C2VWjl8z— Manchester’s Finest ?????? (@djfistoz_uk) December 3, 2019
How is it fair to ask your wife and kids to leave their family home n go rent a place? Is it a way of trying 2 sort things?— ?Futhie . N.? (@futhie_n) December 2, 2019
HOW????? #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/ELGEfSSkX3
Lol black coffee takes mbali for a clown.— Sergeant Kokobela (@GotsToLoveHer) December 2, 2019
Tell her to move out (via email) to improve their marriage.
Lol https://t.co/wF9U8adYxF
That breakup might be your blessing, heal sis #enhle ? #blackcoffee pic.twitter.com/hxG7Z76vEf— ThickThighedJane? (@selebogojane) December 3, 2019
The only people who deserve bashing is those with reality shows, those who let you into their private lives.— Bhanz_TheBeat (@Bhanz_TheBeat) December 3, 2019
We all know @RealBlackCoffee as musician and he never introduced himself as a saint, husband or a father but as musician. Let's s enjoy the music#blackcoffee
This divorce saga is now exhausting, even Rolihlahla, Silili and JZ all divorced.Feelings fade away accept that. #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/kN1iLAnxlZ— Nomahelele's wife?? (@Pal3sa1) December 3, 2019
My Nigga Black Coffee Don't Owe Anyone Damn Explanation, Leave Him In Peace Please ? pic.twitter.com/7rMrGVAKY7— Sakhile?? #December? (@SNdlandlama) December 2, 2019