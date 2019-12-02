#LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal
Somizi is ending 2019 with a bang. He has secured a huge Champagne deal with G.H. Mumm.
The Idols SA judge has worked with the international Champagne producer before and served G.H. Mumm at his traditional wedding to Mohale Motaung earlier this year.
But he nearly collapsed the internet at the weekend when he announced the launch of a limited-edition G.H. Mumm Champagne bottle with his name on it.
Somizi became the first celeb in Africa to sign such a deal.
The star jetted off to France to secure the deal and posted snaps of his trip. You know, for flex reasons!
Mohale was one of the first to congratulate him on social media.
“So we have just launched the limited G.H. Mumm Champagne (Somizi) bottle. I am a super-proud husband. Break those boundaries, babe!” Mohale wrote.
Meanwhile, fans also celebrated the accomplishment, filling TLs with congratulatory messages.
However, some suggested Somizi was copying his former bestie, Bonang Matheba, who launched a range of champopo earlier this year.
The two found themselves on the Twitter trends list during the debate.
Here are some of the reactions:
Haibo why would that annoy us ??? Bonang owns hers somizi is just the ambassador ??♂️ congratulations to him kodwa. pic.twitter.com/rKjpNaXlti— kèlow Christopher ? (@kelow_C) December 2, 2019
Congratulations somizi .....— Kale Mphahlele?? (@KaleMphahlele) December 1, 2019
So we going house of BNG or mumm this December?#SomiziBrunch pic.twitter.com/9rKqWy2yXs
Dear @somizi ... thank you for being the most fearless champion of the unofficial association of BLACK DREAMERS! You are showing us how to just go for it! Congratulations ?— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) December 1, 2019
The #SomiziMummSignature bottle is key! ? pic.twitter.com/qbXsBOSMA3
Just because we are calling Bonang, a Queen, typical of Somizi fans, they are now calling him a king???? Like really. This copy & paste got to stop. Somizi will never be Bonang. Get it in your thick skulls idiots pic.twitter.com/HTXEPVnBt9— Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) December 2, 2019
Somizi wants to be Bonang so bad ??? You hate to see it. #SomiziBrunch— Mchenge (@iMandisi) December 1, 2019
The way most people on Twitter are just so bitter! why are you trying to turn Somizi and Bonang against each other?— ? Mpho? (@Mpho_Vuitton) December 2, 2019
They are both winning at this life thing and yet y’all see it as a “who is coping who” competition..
i swear y’all hate to see people happy#SomiziBrunch pic.twitter.com/Cr8KdZ16nC
Bathong lona , why are y'all catching feelings over how somizi is securing his bags? There's a market for both bonang and somizi? like there is for kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner !!! There's nothing wrong with two blacks winning!!— Kale Mphahlele?? (@KaleMphahlele) December 1, 2019
Love and light to both! pic.twitter.com/ICeuNILFbf
And besides, @somizi has his name on a Champagne ? bottle, and Queen B has a Methode Cap Classique (MCC),u know there is a huge difference between those two things, but hey lemme drink my water and mind my own business pic.twitter.com/L3vPzwhMug— Wendy✨ (@Wendy_MaZwide) December 1, 2019
Yall getting upset over Somizi changes nothing in his life..... Continue being bitter bo love pic.twitter.com/YibADZs3MN— Makhadzi❤️ (@munje9) December 2, 2019