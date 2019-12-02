Leisure

#LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal

By Kyle Zeeman - 02 December 2019
Somizi just signed a huge deal with G.H. Mumm.
Image: G.H. MUMM INSTAGRAM

Somizi is ending 2019 with a bang. He has secured a huge Champagne deal with G.H. Mumm.

The Idols SA judge has worked with the international Champagne producer before and served G.H. Mumm at his traditional wedding to Mohale Motaung earlier this year.

But he nearly collapsed the internet at the weekend when he announced the launch of a limited-edition G.H. Mumm Champagne bottle with his name on it.

Somizi became the first celeb in Africa to sign such a deal.

The star jetted off to France to secure the deal and posted snaps of his trip. You know, for flex reasons!

Mohale was one of the first to congratulate him on social media.

“So we have just launched the limited G.H. Mumm Champagne (Somizi) bottle. I am a super-proud husband. Break those boundaries, babe!” Mohale wrote.

Meanwhile, fans also celebrated the accomplishment, filling TLs with congratulatory messages.

However, some suggested Somizi was copying his former bestie, Bonang Matheba, who launched a range of champopo earlier this year. 

The two found themselves on the Twitter trends list during the debate.

Here are some of the reactions:

