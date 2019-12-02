Basetsana Kumalo talks about reckoning with yourself

Starting a conversation with authors, TV personality Basetsana Kumalo believes no one has the right to tell your story, only you do.

Bassie said this at a Nelson Mandela Foundation event on Thursday where she was joined by authors Sylvester Chauke, Unathi Nkayi, Ndileka Mandela and Candice Mama, who recently launched their own books.

“There's a quote I love that says: 'Lies told into history live as truth.' It's important to own your own voice and take it back because if you don't, that will live as truth for generations to come.”